Hikmet Hajiyev highlights strategic importance of EU-Azerbaijan partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. EU-Azerbaijan partnership is of strategic importance and is developing based on mutual respect, equality and shared benefit, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in a post on X.

Hajiyev said he received a delegation of the EU Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST), comprising representatives of more than 20 European countries.

According to him, political dialogue has intensified as a result of recent high-level contacts, while practical cooperation has gained significant momentum.

“Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy security and its strategic role in regional connectivity, particularly through the Middle Corridor, are important dimensions of EU-Azerbaijan relations,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that cooperation is also expanding to cover clean energy, digital transformation and innovation, as well as investment.

According to Hajiyev, this year, the security dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU has been expanded into a Political and Security Dialogue format.

“We have broadened our security dialogue into a Political and Security Dialogue and are working toward a new comprehensive bilateral agreement and renewed Partnership Priorities,” he said.

Hajiyev said the developing bilateral agenda creates opportunities to translate shared interests into practical outcomes.