Azerbaijan's NGO representative denies lasting peace with Armenia amidst impunity at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Nigar Ramazanova, a representative of a member organization of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, emphasized the importance of addressing accountability for war crimes to ensure lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a meeting in Geneva held within the framework of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on October 1.

Speaking at the meeting, Ramazanova said that it’s impossible to ensure lasting peace and human rights in an environment of impunity.

According to her, none of the persons who committed grave crimes against Azerbaijanis during the years of conflict and occupation, and who currently reside in Armenia, have been held accountable.

"On the contrary, certain segments of Armenian society portray these individuals as heroes. The fact that perpetrators remain unpunished runs counter to international justice and hinders genuine reconciliation between peoples," she pointed out.

Ramazanova also highlighted the concerning rise of revanchist sentiments within Armenian society.

She noted that certain individuals and organizations calling for renewed aggression against Azerbaijan and advancing territorial claims continue to operate.

"Concrete steps must be taken to achieve lasting peace. Those responsible for war crimes committed in the past must be held accountable, the activities of revanchist organizations inciting violence must be halted, and structures promoting territorial claims against neighboring countries must be dismantled," Ramazanova stressed.

In her remarks, the Azerbaijani representative also addressed the issue of the protection and restitution of cultural heritage.

She noted that numerous valuable cultural artifacts were taken from Azerbaijani territories to Armenia during the occupation.

"There are many positive examples worldwide regarding the restitution of stolen cultural assets. We, too, call upon Armenia to return the cultural artifacts stolen during the occupation to Azerbaijan," she said.

Ramazanova added that the statements and activities of the "Christian Solidarity International" organization targeting Azerbaijan have a negative impact on the ongoing peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.