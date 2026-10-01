Kazakhstan, Belarus expand regional co-op with new deals

Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Regions of Kazakhstan and Belarus signed documents to develop trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation in Minsk today.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Kazakh government following talks between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

According to the report, the package includes a 2027-2029 action plan between Kazakhstan’s Kostanay Region and Belarus’ Grodno Region.

Action plans for 2026-2028 were also signed between Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Region and Belarus’ Minsk and Gomel regions.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region and Belarus’ Mogilev Region signed a memorandum and an action plan for cooperation and development.

The agreements are aimed at expanding direct ties between the regions in economic, scientific, technical and cultural areas, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Belarus have established a strategic partnership covering political, economic, industrial, transport and humanitarian cooperation. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Industrial cooperation has become one of the key areas of the bilateral economic agenda. The countries are working on joint projects in agricultural and automotive machinery, machine building and other manufacturing sectors. In 2026, the sides also discussed expanding cooperation in processing, localization of production and light industry.

The two governments are implementing a 2025-2029 roadmap aimed at developing industrial cooperation, creating joint production facilities and expanding cooperation in agriculture, construction and transport. Several joint industrial projects are already being implemented in Kazakhstan.

Transport and transit cooperation is another established component of the relationship. In September 2026, the countries discussed accelerating transit cargo processing, improving customs procedures and strengthening direct cooperation between their customs authorities.