“Power of Unity - 2026” serves to strengthen military co-op - Uzbek defense minister

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 1. The "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise serves to further strengthen cooperation among military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, Uzbekistan's Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, said during an award ceremony for a group of military personnel who distinguished themselves in the "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise in Khojavand on Thursday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the foundation of the military cooperation lies in the political will of the presidents, who are also the Supreme Commanders-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

"During today's exercise, the military personnel demonstrated high combat readiness, professionalism, discipline, and agility, as well as proficiency in using modern weapons and equipment," he pointed out.

Khalmukhamedov emphasized that the exercise creates opportunities for the mutual exchange of experience among military personnel and enhances operational readiness and joint operational capabilities.

"Creating such opportunities for the mutual sharing of combat experience is of great importance. I’m confident that the military personnel are gaining valuable combat experience from these exercises," he said.

The minister also noted that, given the challenges of the current era, it is particularly important to enhance the readiness of military personnel to conduct various operations under complex combat conditions.

"Taking this opportunity, I wish all military personnel robust health and success in their service, and peace and tranquility for our peoples. Once again, I congratulate each of you on today's successful exercise," added Khalmukhamedov.