Australian traveler names Baku White City example of smart urban planning (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Baku White City is an incredible example of how thoughtful design and smart urban planning can help improve people's lives, Rick Lindsay, a renowned Australian traveler currently undertaking a charity road trip in a vintage 1929 Pontiac Roadster to support Parkinson's disease research, told Trend in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

"I’m very impressed by how you look toward the future here in Azerbaijan. Baku White City is an incredible example of how thoughtful design and smart urban planning can help improve people's lives. The next leg of our journey takes us through Azerbaijan, and I’m really looking forward to it. I'm particularly interested in visiting the regions at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains and seeing your beautiful villages and towns," he said.

According to the traveler, his route continues from Azerbaijan into Georgia, where he plans to spend a week visiting ancient Orthodox churches and wineries, and getting to know the local people.

"Then we will head to Georgia, where we’ll spend a week visiting ancient Orthodox churches and wineries, meeting locals, and simply having a good time. After that, we’ll travel to Türkiye. It will take me just three or four days to reach Istanbul, and that will mark the end of my journey," he noted.

Speaking about the purpose of the trip, Lindsay explained that he embarked on this adventure after retiring, seeking to experience a true adventure while simultaneously raising awareness about the need to support Parkinson's disease research.

"I embarked on this journey because I had recently retired from a career in construction and simply wanted to experience a real adventure while I still could, before I got any older. Some of my friends suffer from Parkinson’s disease, and seeing that showed me just how courageous people can be. It also highlighted the importance of doing everything possible to help them and to support medical research aimed at fighting the disease. That's why I am raising funds for Parkinson’s research," he added.

The traveler also said that he had already journeyed through many countries and enjoyed his time in each of them. He was particularly impressed by the people he met, who helped him appreciate the value of diverse cultures and ways of life.

"The people I met really helped me understand how fortunate we are back home, and how lucky people in different countries are to have their own unique cultures and lifestyles," he concluded.