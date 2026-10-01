Kyrgyzstan explores new cooperation opportunities with SpaceX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov visited the production complex of SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, on September 30 as part of his working visit to the U.S., and reviewed the production of space technology and the Starlink satellite communications system.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov toured SpaceX’s production facilities and reviewed the operations of units responsible for the assembly of spacecraft and other space equipment.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz president was presented with launch vehicle stages at various stages of production and received information on the modern materials, engineering solutions, and quality-control technologies employed by the company.

Particular attention was given to the reuse of launch vehicle stages, a technological approach that contributes to reducing the cost of delivering payloads into orbit and increasing launch frequency. SpaceX representatives also outlined the organization of the company’s full production cycle, covering the design and manufacture of individual components, as well as the assembly and preparation of equipment for testing.

Japarov also visited the mission control center, where he familiarized himself with the monitoring of space missions and spacecraft systems. During the visit, he was shown SpaceX spacesuits and briefed on technologies aimed at ensuring astronaut safety.

A separate part of the visit focused on the Starlink system. The President was shown three generations of satellites and briefed on changes in their design and increased capacity. The Starlink system began deployment in 2019, and more than 10,000 Starlink satellites are currently in orbit.

In May 2026, Starlink satellite internet services began being provided in Kyrgyzstan as part of a pilot project. The technology creates additional opportunities to connect remote and high-altitude settlements to high-speed internet, educational resources, and government digital services.

A SpaceX launch vehicle is scheduled to launch on October 1 and is expected to deliver the first national satellite of the Kyrgyz Republic into orbit.

Photo and video recording in certain areas of the production complex is restricted in accordance with the company’s internal requirements.