QazaqGaz and Canada's Tenaz discuss co-op in exploration and production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz and Canada's Tenaz Energy discussed potential areas of cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and production, according to QazaqGaz’s press service.

This was reported by the press service of QazaqGaz, following the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz for Exploration and Production Asylzhan Dauletov with Tenaz Energy President and CEO Anthony Marino on the sidelines of KIOGE 2026.

During the meeting, the companies discussed potential areas of cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and production, including opportunities to jointly explore prospective projects in Kazakhstan.

The sides also focused on sharing experience in implementing upstream projects, approaches to resource base development and possible partnership formats.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working contacts and information exchange to further identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

QazaqGaz is Kazakhstan’s national gas company and a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages the country’s main gas transportation infrastructure and is expanding its upstream exploration portfolio through partnerships with international energy companies.

Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest operator of natural gas assets in the Dutch sector of the North Sea and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta.