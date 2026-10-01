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Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)

Society News 1 October 2026 16:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)
Photo: Trend News Agency
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. A new high-energy laser system has been presented by "Zireh" LLC, part of "Azersilah Holding," at the ADEX-2026 exhibition, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The weapon is equipped with an adjustable telescopic stock.

Designated the "MB-24000," this system is designed for air defense purposes, specifically to detect and destroy high-speed aerial targets.

The radar and camera systems integrated into the platform, which have an effective range of up to 8 kilometers, allow it to detect and track targets. During the tests, small targets located at distances of approximately 3 to 4 kilometers were successfully detected and neutralized.

The laser system is equipped with AI-based technology for effective target tracking.

Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan showcases high-energy laser technology at ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)

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