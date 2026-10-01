Kazakhstan, Mongolia target $500M in bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Kazakhstan and Mongolia discussed plans to increase bilateral trade to $500 million by expanding agricultural and food supplies during today's meeting in Astana.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The target was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishir Nomtoibayar.

“We see significant potential for increasing trade with Mongolia, primarily by expanding supplies of domestic products. Our task is not limited to increasing export volumes, but to building sustainable cooperation chains, developing processing and joint projects. I am confident that systematic work in these areas will significantly increase bilateral trade,” Saparov said.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia increased by 7.7% in 2025 to $133.5 million. Kazakhstan's exports amounted to $123 million, while imports totaled $10.5 million.

The agricultural sector is seen as one of the key areas for increasing Kazakh exports to Mongolia. Kazakhstan has potential to expand supplies of grain and processed grain products, vegetable oil, rice, fruits and vegetables, as well as agricultural machinery.

The sides also discussed increasing supplies of higher value-added products, including processed food, and launching joint projects for agricultural processing.

“We are interested in making economic ties between Kazakhstan and Mongolia more intensive and practical. This requires more active business-to-business contacts, expanded transport and logistics opportunities and conditions for new commercial initiatives,” Nomtoibayar said.

The Temporary Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia, which entered into force on July 22, 2026, is expected to provide an additional impetus to trade and economic cooperation.

The sides confirmed their interest in expanding mutual supplies, intensifying business contacts and launching new projects to further increase bilateral trade.