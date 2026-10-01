Azerbaijan hosts final stage of “Power of Unity – 2026” drill (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 1. The final stage of the “Power of Unity - 2026” joint military exercise was held in Khojavand today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

During the exercise, various combat missions were executed involving combat vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, observed the proceedings and addressed the participants. The Minister spoke about the role such exercises play in the development of armies, specifically highlighting their contributions to enhancing personnel professionalism, facilitating the mutual exchange of experience, and ensuring peace and stability.

In accordance with the scenario, participants jointly carried out tasks related to countering hybrid threats and terrorist activities, conducting counter-terrorism operations in populated areas, and neutralizing illegal armed groups.

Massive strikes were launched using missile-artillery systems, aircraft, and UAVs against the mountain bases, forward positions, firing assets, equipment, and reserves of the simulated terrorists. Subsequently, flanking units executed tasks to encircle and seize combat positions, thereby creating favorable conditions for the deployment of the main forces in the operation. In the subsequent stage, the prevention of UAV strikes on military facilities and a convoy of vehicles, the destruction of a simulated terrorist group lying in ambush, and the blockade, clearing, and securing of a settlement were demonstrated.

The units executed tasks involving the medical evacuation of the wounded via air and ground transport, humanitarian demining, the clearing of passages through minefields, debris, and anti-tank ditches, as well as bridge construction. Strikes were launched against targets and advancing columns of the simulated enemy using drone swarms.

Guests monitored the various stages of the exercise in real-time via large-format screens. Tasks involving the protection of maritime borders, repelling a UAV attack on a vessel, liberating a maritime platform, a ship, and hostages seized by simulated terrorists, and conducting an amphibious landing on an island were also demonstrated.

The event concluded with an award ceremony for military personnel who distinguished themselves during the exercise, followed by the taking of commemorative photographs.

The primary objectives of the "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise, held from September 21 to October 1, are to expand cooperation between the armies, enhance the practical skills of personnel, facilitate the mutual exchange of experience, and ensure interoperability among the units.