Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund to catalyze private investment in regional connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund will catalyze private investment in regional connectivity, said the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon.

She made the remarks September 30 during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Members and Parters Appreciation Night in Baku.

“As an equity holder in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the United States is not just a bystander here. We have skin in the game, as we say. The recently established $201 million Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund will catalyze private sector investment in connectivity across the region. USACC has been our partner throughout this incredible journey, including this event tonight and the roundtable just last week in Washington with the State Department and the World Bank on regional connectivity,” she said.

Carlon recalled that she arrived in Azerbaijan shortly before President Trump's historic August 2025 Washington Peace Summit.

“The summit did more than create a pathway to sustainable peace. It also launched the Trump Route, and laid the groundwork for the U.S.-Azerbaijan strategic partnership. USACC has been our partner since day one. Last September, USACC led a Trans-Caspian business mission to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan. This mission was one of the first major economic successes of my tenure in Azerbaijan and a signpost for what was to come. Then in February, Vice President J.D. Vance, our highest-level visitor in Azerbaijan since 2008, traveled to Baku to join President Ilham Aliyev in signing the Strategic Partnership Charter, committing both of our countries to deeper cooperation on regional connectivity, two-way investment in sectors like AI and digital technology, and security. In June, we held the first ever U.S.-Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue and we put that charter into action. We signed a critical minerals MoU, and we saw U.S. companies sign billions of dollars of deals with Azerbaijani companies that will bring mutual prosperity and jobs to both of our countries. And then just last week, at the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, we saw ExxonMobil, Oracle, Apollo, and Comstock sign deals that could potentially revolutionize Azerbaijan's energy and digital sectors. We're just getting started. This is just the beginning of this relationship. You may have seen we also held a successful side event related to TRIPP at the UN General Assembly last week,” she said.

Carlon highlighted the role of the USACC in contributing to the development of business relations between the U.S. and Azerbaijan.

“Over the past 13 transformative months, USACC has been an incredible and consistent partner to the U.S. Embassy in Baku, and to my colleagues in Washington. Together with USACC and the government of Azerbaijan and all the partners, we have made great strides in taking the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship to unprecedented heights.

We rely on USACC and other private sector partners to achieve our economic aims. We are focused on supporting U.S. companies in succeeding here to deliver prosperity and jobs to the American people and to bring that same prosperity here to Azerbaijan and the region,” she said.