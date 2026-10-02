New Azerbaijan Party voices unanimous support for President Ilham Aliyev’s policies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The New Azerbaijan Party unanimously supports the policies of President Ilham Aliyev, the first Deputy Chairperson of the New Azerbaijan Party and Head of the Central Office, Tahir Budagov said at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Trend's correspondent at the event reports.

According to him, at all conferences, the policies pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Ilham Aliyev, have been unequivocally and unanimously supported. Particular note was made of his tremendous efforts in achieving Azerbaijan’s successes, preserving its independence, and ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and full sovereignty. It was also proudly emphasized that Azerbaijan has become an influential state not only in the South Caucasus but also on a broader geographical stage.

“Following the reports presented at the congress, 960 delegates were elected by regional and municipal organizations,” he added.

Later, as part of preparations for the 8th Congress of the “New Azerbaijan” Party, reports on the work carried out to fulfill the tasks set after the 7th Congress were heard at accountability conferences held from September 7 through 19, 2026, with the participation of 16,239 people from 84 local party organizations. The results achieved were analyzed, and in-depth discussions were held.

Tahir Budagov announced the agenda of the congress.

The agenda was put to a vote and unanimously approved.

Tahir Budagov presented the NAP Board of Directors' report covering the period following the 7th Congress.