Kazakhstan, Georgia companies sign ICT cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s National Information Technologies JSC (NITEC) and Georgia’s Digital Governance Agency have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in information and communication technologies (ICT) on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

According to the forum’s press service, the agreement covers cooperation in digital government and ICT, including the exchange of expertise in e-government, digital transformation, joint projects, and expert and technical support.

NITEC is the national operator of Kazakhstan’s digital government ecosystem and e-government infrastructure.

Georgia’s Digital Governance Agency operates under the country’s Ministry of Justice. Established in 2020 through the merger of two agencies, it is responsible for areas including e-governance, data exchange infrastructure, public e-services and information security.

The agency develops information security policies, conducts information security audits of public organizations, provides recommendations on implementing information security policies for entities operating critical information systems, and organizes relevant training and certification programs.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.