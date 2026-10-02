Azerbaijan expects more active U.S. presence in region, presidential aide says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan expects a more active U.S. presence in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday, on the second day of the CAMCA regional forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“We do indeed expect broader and more active U.S. participation in this region, first and foremost at the political level, since our relations have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership,” said H. Hajiyev.

According to him, Azerbaijan is also observing the emergence of a new U.S. geostrategic approach toward Central Asia and the broader Caspian region.

At the same time, H. Hajiyev noted that political cooperation has not yet been fully accompanied by the presence of American business in the region.

Speaking about the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in the process of resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, H. Hajiyev highlighted the contribution of the U.S. administration: “President Trump and his administration deserve great appreciation.”

According to him, after Trump took office, Azerbaijan established direct contact with the new U.S. administration and reaffirmed its commitment to the peace agenda. Following this, the U.S. used its political clout to support the peace process.