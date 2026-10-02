Kazakhstan, U.S.-based Firebird AI sign data center agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhtelecom, KT-TELECOM and FireBird AI KZ have signed an agreement to launch the construction of a data center in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana today.

According to the forum's press service, the agreement was signed at the EXPO International Exhibition Center by Olzhas Akbayev, Chief Executive Officer of KT-TELECOM LLP, and Kent Liu, CEO of FireBird AI KZ LTD.

The project is aimed at developing digital infrastructure, expanding computing capacity and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies in Kazakhstan.

The parties also signed a memorandum of cooperation involving Kazakhtelecom, FireBird AI KZ and the International Society of the Kazakh Language.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in advancing the Kazakh language in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as exploring and implementing joint projects and initiatives in this area. The parties will consider projects aimed at developing the use of the Kazakh language in AI technologies.

Kazpost is Kazakhstan’s national postal operator and a 100% subsidiary of the state holding Samruk-Kazyna. It operates a network of nearly 2,500 post offices across the country, employs about 17,000 people, and provides postal, logistics, financial, and digital services. In 2025, the company processed 8.9 million international mail items (up 51% year-on-year) and 10 million domestic mail items (up 6%). Kazakhstan rose to 39th place in the Universal Postal Union’s global ranking of postal operators in 2025.

Firebird Inc. is a US-based company specializing in AI cloud solutions and infrastructure, developing scalable GPU infrastructure across international markets.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.