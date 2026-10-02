SOCAR completes first 3D OBN seismic survey in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has successfully completed its first-ever 3D ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Caspian Sea.

It was conducted in the shallow-water section of the Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea, operated by the company’s Azneft Production Union, Azneft said.

“The seismic survey covered an area of 247.6 square kilometers and generated high-resolution data that will enable a more detailed study of geological formations, tectonic faults and reservoirs,” said Azneft on October 2.

The data is expected to contribute to the improvement of the field’s geological model and help refine targets for future drilling, the company said.

Azneft noted that the project represents an important step in expanding the use of advanced geophysical technologies in the Caspian Sea.

The application of 3D OBN technology will also help SOCAR more accurately assess the future potential of mature fields that have been under development for an extended period, using modern technologies, according to the company.

The Gunashli field is part of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block, one of Azerbaijan’s key oil-producing assets.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

In the first half of the year, ACG commenced Non-associated gas (NAG) production operations, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.