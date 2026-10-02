Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The time has come to establish proper ideological work, to abandon clichés, and to forgo events of a purely formal nature. In other words, new, modern ideological work must be conducted, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“Our advantage lies in the fact that, unlike some countries, we do not need to invent myths,” the head of state added.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.