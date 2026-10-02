In the coming years, the Great Return will proceed even faster - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Currently, 96,000 people live, work, or study in Garabagh and East Zangezur, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

Noting that 28 billion manats have been spent to date on the development of these regions, the head of state said: "The vast majority of these funds have been directed toward infrastructure projects. Most of them have been completed, and at the same time, former internally displaced persons have already settled in 48 residential areas so far. In the coming years, the Great Return will proceed even faster."

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.