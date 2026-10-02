Shusha hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia defense chiefs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 2. A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia took place in Shusha, during which a protocol was signed, Trend's correspondent in Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

The meeting, held on October 2, was attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

The meeting in Shusha marked the 13th trilateral meeting of the three countries’ defense ministers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Zakir Hasanov, Yaşar Güler, and Irakli Chikovani signed a protocol at the 13th trilateral meeting.

Will be updated