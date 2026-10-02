Azerbaijani minister highlights importance of trilateral ties with Türkiye, Georgia

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 2. The trilateral cooperation framework between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye serves as an important platform for regional stability, security, and development, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, said following a trilateral meeting in Shusha, Trend's correspondent in Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

The minister noted that the meeting served as a vivid example of friendship, partnership, and dialogue at the strategic level among the three countries. He emphasized the great importance of holding these trilateral meetings, which have become a tradition, on a regular basis.

“I would like to note that our meeting took place in a businesslike atmosphere and was very productive,” said Zakir Hasanov.

The defense minister noted that the meeting featured a broad exchange of views on the prospects for developing relations in bilateral and trilateral formats, key political processes unfolding in the region, the importance of regional infrastructure, and other issues of mutual interest.

According to him, coordination and cooperation among the countries are of particular importance against the backdrop of growing global tensions, emerging challenges, and economic obstacles.

Furthermore, Zakir Hasanov noted that a number of important projects are being implemented in the trilateral format throughout 2026. He noted that the parties are satisfied with the results of their cooperation and intend to continue expanding and strengthening relations through joint efforts.

The minister emphasized that cooperation based on mutual respect, friendly relations, and trust is of immense importance for peace, stability, and security in the region.

In conclusion, Zakir Hasanov thanked his colleagues for the fruitful discussions and wished the people peace, tranquility, and progress.