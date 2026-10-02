Kazakhstan, Denmark discuss Middle Corridor, Maersk cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan and Denmark discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and cooperation with Danish logistics company Maersk to increase trade flows along the Middle Corridor, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said today.

According to the information, Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

The ministers discussed the participation of Kazakhstan and Denmark in developing the TITR and its role in strengthening transport connectivity between Europe and Asia. In this context, they considered prospects for cooperation with Maersk to increase trade flows along the Middle Corridor.

During the talks, particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties. According to the Kazakh MFA, on October 1, Rasmussen took part in the opening of a Carlsberg Group plant producing PepsiCo non-alcoholic beverages in the Ili District of Almaty Region. The project represents an investment of $344 million and is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 1 billion liters and create 230 jobs.

“Denmark is an important partner for us in Northern Europe. We attach great importance to the development of our bilateral relations and seek to give greater substance to our trade and economic cooperation through concrete and significant projects,” Tileuberdi said.

Rasmussen reaffirmed Denmark’s interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting the growing importance of Central Asia in Denmark’s foreign policy and economic agenda.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues, cooperation within the UN and other multilateral frameworks, and prospects for cooperation between Central Asia and Northern Europe.

The talks were followed by the signing of memorandums of understanding, including an agreement to establish a bilateral commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Denmark.

Bilateral trade reached $163 million in 2025, while the cumulative volume of Danish direct investment in Kazakhstan since 2005 exceeded $394 million.