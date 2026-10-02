Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Following our glorious Victory, our efforts were focused on fully restoring our territorial integrity, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The head of state noted that they had not taken a single day off or paused for even one day in fulfilling this honorable mission. “As a result, during the period between the Second Garabagh War and the anti-terror operation, we operated on several fronts.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.