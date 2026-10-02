Kazakhstan’s trade with Tajikistan surges 25% in Jan-Jul 2026

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Tajikistan reached $854.70 million in the period from January through July 2026, up 25% compared with $683.77 million in the same period of 2025.

This was indicated by Trend's calculations, based on data published by the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan.

Tajikistan’s share in Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover rose to 1.0% in the period from January through July 2026 from 0.9% a year earlier.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan amounted to $788.06 million from January through July 2026, up 27.9% from $616.38 million in the same period of 2025. Tajikistan’s share in Kazakhstan’s total exports rose to 1.5% from 1.4% a year earlier, representing an increase of 0.1 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s imports from Tajikistan decreased 1.1% year on year to $66.63 million, compared with $67.39 million in January-July 2025. Tajikistan’s share in Kazakhstan’s total imports remained stable at 0.2%.

Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $87.75 billion during the reporting period, increasing 10.7% year on year. Exports rose 15.8% to $50.89 billion, while imports increased 4.3% to $36.86 billion. In January-July 2026, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) amounted to $23.05 billion, up 10.4% year on year.

Exports to CIS countries rose 10.2% to $9.53 billion, while imports increased 10.8% to $13.54 billion.