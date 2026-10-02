Uzbekistan, Kazakh Bai Tau Minerals explore joint projects in mining sector

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan's Bai Tau Minerals discussed opportunities to attract investment into the mining sector, conduct geological exploration, and develop joint projects during a meeting on Oct. 1.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was led by First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology F. Khamidova, with participation from heads of relevant departments and divisions, according to the ministry.

The sides discussed ways to increase investment activity in the sector, including the presentation of prospective mineral areas for entrepreneurs and investors through Uzbekistan’s E-auksion electronic auction platform.

“Attracting international investors and developing geological exploration activities are among the key priorities for expanding Uzbekistan’s mining potential and supporting the sustainable development of the sector,” the ministry said.

Representatives of Bai Tau Minerals expressed interest in conducting geological exploration works in promising areas in Uzbekistan and establishing joint activities in the mining sector.

Uzbekistan has been actively developing its mining sector through reforms aimed at increasing transparency, attracting foreign investment and expanding the exploration and processing of mineral resources. The country is focusing on the modernization of mining operations, introduction of advanced technologies and development of value-added processing chains. In recent years, Uzbekistan has expanded cooperation with international companies in areas such as gold, copper, uranium, lithium and other critical minerals, seeking to strengthen its role in global mineral supply chains.

The talks are part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment, expand exploration of mineral resources and develop cooperation with international companies in the mining industry.