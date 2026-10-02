Tajikistan, Moldova discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Tajikistan and Moldovadiscussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation on September 29 in Chisinau.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, following the meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Sharifzoda and Moldova's State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization, Cristina Ceban

"On September 29, 2026, a meeting was held in Chisinau between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda and State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Moldova, Cristina Ceban," the Ministry said.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state of trade and economic cooperation, opportunities to increase mutual trade, attract investment, and expand business contacts between companies of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission as a key mechanism for coordinating bilateral economic cooperation, as well as preparations for its next meeting and identifying priority areas for further cooperation.

The parties also discussed the development of the digital economy, digitalization of public services, exchange of experience, and expansion of cooperation in the scientific and technical field.

Following the meeting, Tajikistan and Moldova confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and make effective use of the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.