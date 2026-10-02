EDB wins three ADFIAP awards for projects in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) received three awards from the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) for sustainable development projects implemented in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan during the 49th ADFIAP Annual Meeting in Colombo in September.

According to a statement issued by the EDB, the awards recognized EDB-supported initiatives in technological development, corporate social responsibility, and local economic development.

“These awards recognize that our projects are making a tangible difference in people’s lives. We are not simply financing infrastructure — we are creating systems that continue to deliver value long after a project is completed,” EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said.

A national water resources information system in Kazakhstan received an honorable mention in the Technological Development category. Developed with grant support from the EDB’s Digital Initiatives Fund, the system provides a digital foundation for water management, including monitoring, data analysis, planning and decision-making.

In Tajikistan, an EDB project supporting wheat flour fortification in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) received an honorable mention in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. The initiative has provided 10 flour mills with fortification equipment and is expected to help about 70% of Tajikistan’s population receive essential micronutrients through daily bread.

The third award went to the EDB-supported International Financial Platform in Tashkent, which won in the Local Economic Development category. The project is designed as an integrated financial and business ecosystem with a dedicated legal and regulatory framework for investors and financial institutions.

According to expert estimates cited by the EDB, the platform could attract several billion dollars in additional investment to Uzbekistan’s economy and strengthen Tashkent’s position as a regional financial hub.

The three awards reflect the EDB’s focus on projects combining economic development with technological modernization, social impact and sustainable infrastructure across its member countries.

The bank also presented its vision for regional integration at the ADFIAP forum. Vera Barkatina, head of the EDB Technical Assistance Fund department, outlined how the bank uses technical assistance to prepare investment projects and establish institutional conditions for financing.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank operating across the Eurasian region. As of the end of June 2026, its cumulative portfolio included 348 projects worth $22.1 billion. Its portfolio is concentrated in transport infrastructure, digital systems, renewable energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering, with projects guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

Under its 2022–2026 Strategy, the EDB is implementing three major regional initiatives: the Central Asia Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.