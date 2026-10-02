Second day of CAMCA regional forum underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The second day of the CAMCA Regional Forum, an annual meeting of regional leaders bringing together Central Asia, the Americas, the Caucasus, and Afghanistan (CAMCA), is underway in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

The second day of the Forum is devoted to discussing issues of economic cooperation, entrepreneurship, investment, and the development of regional ties.

The day’s program includes a plenary session on the topic "Connecting CAMCA to the World: Building Regional and Global Economic

Connectivity"

In addition, sessions will be held on the topics: "Entrepreneurship in CAMCA: Scaling Regional Success," "Culture, Identity and Regional Narratives," "Unlocking CAMCA’s Growth Potential: The Policy Case for Regional Cooperation," and "Unlocking CAMCA’s Growth Potential: The Private Sector Advantage."

Participants in the Forum include Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy Affairs and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration; Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding; Eldar Salayev, CEO of the Baku International Trade Port; Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the World Bank, as well as other government officials, business representatives, and experts.

The program for the second day of the Forum also includes a session titled "Statesmen’s Conversation: CAMCA’s Role in a Changing World" and the closing ceremony.

The CAMCA Regional Forum, established in 2014, has been held 12 times to date. The Forums have brought together more than 2,000 participants and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries.

The Forum, to be hosted by Baku in 2026, serves as a regional platform aimed at fostering dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation among countries in the region.

Will be updated