Third day of Baku’s “ADEX” International Defense Exhibition gets underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The third day of the “ADEX 2026” exhibition, the region’s largest event dedicated to the defense industry, has begun at the Baku Expo Center, Trend’s correspondent at the exhibition reports.

This year, “ADEX” set a record for the number of participating companies.

This year, 53 countries are represented at the “ADEX” and “Securex Caspian” exhibitions. A total of 280 companies and organizations from 30 countries are participating in the exhibitions. In connection with this, the 5th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center was put into operation for the “ADEX 2026” exhibition.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibition features the United States, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and others.

This year, the active participation of the United States in the ADEX 2026 exhibition is particularly noteworthy. Well-known American companies such as Northrop Grumman, SIG SAUER, Lockheed Martin, Vantor, and Ondas are participating in the exhibition for the first time. German companies Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz are making their debut, as are BAE Systems and other companies from the United Kingdom. Türkiye has the largest delegation at the exhibition.

ADEX, an important platform for interstate and military-technical cooperation, has traditionally attracted influential guests and delegations from various countries.

One of the main innovations of ADEX-2026 is that, for the first time, Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.

The exhibition, which will run until October 2, is one of the largest military-technology platforms in the Caucasus region and showcases modern military technology and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan’s defense-industrial complex.

During the same period, the Baku Expo Center also hosted the 15th International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescuing – “Securex Caspian.”

Will be updated