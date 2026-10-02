Azerbaijan, Central Asia transform Eurasia's transportation landscape - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries are working together to transform the transportation and communications landscape of Eurasia, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday, on the second day of the CAMCA regional forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“Together with our friends and partners from Central Asia, we are striving to transform the entire Eurasian transportation and communications landscape,” said H. Hajiyev.

According to him, connectivity is one of the key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia and enables the region to expand its access to international markets.

The Presidential Aide emphasized that Azerbaijan and Central Asia are at the center of the emerging connections between East and West. “At the very heart of the broader Eurasian continent, Azerbaijan and Central Asia are forging new connections, stretching from China to the West and in the opposite direction — from East to West,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is developing transportation connectivity not only with Central Asian countries but also with other partners, viewing it as a practical component of broader Eurasian interaction. According to him, the development of transportation links is taking place against the backdrop of expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and various regions.

He noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has elevated its relations with the U.S., China, and the European Union to a strategic level. “Over the past two years, we have succeeded in establishing strategic partnerships with three global powers: the U.S., China, and the European Union,” H. Hajiyev said.

Speaking about the principles of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the presidential aide noted that the country adheres to strategic autonomy, sovereignty, and independence. “Azerbaijan is always guided by strategic autonomy and the principles of sovereignty and independence, because this is a strategic asset for us,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is also based on predictability, transparency, and openness. “We also believe that foreign policy should not be exclusive; for us, it is an inclusive process. Our relations with one partner do not mean that they must be directed against someone else,” emphasized H. Hajiyev.