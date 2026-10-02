Ex-U.S. ambassador highlights TRIPP’s role in lasting S. Caucasus peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, the former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew James Bryza, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

He noted the U.S. and the region’s countries’ commitment to the TRIPP project, as well as to investments in the route’s development.

“There is now a commitment by the U.S., together with the TRIPP participating countries, to develop investments both eastward — toward Central Asia, to extend this route — and westward, through the rest of Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan, and on to Türkiye,” Bryza added.

He explained that the Trump Route, or the Zangezur Corridor, is a 42-kilometer-long corridor: “It is a corridor of roads, railways, fixed-line communications, and electricity that integrates Armenia into the regional economy through all this interconnectedness and will lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable, and lasting peace through economic interdependence.”

According to Bryza, U.S. President Donald Trump is personally committed to promoting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“President Trump is personally deeply involved and committed to ensuring that the United States helps Azerbaijan and Armenia consolidate peace,” he said.

As Bryza noted, the U.S. president’s personal involvement has lent political weight to the peace process.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).