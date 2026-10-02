Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding military cooperation in Shusha

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Irakli Chikovani, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defense Ministers' 13th Trilateral Meeting.

This was noted in a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.

On October 2, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Georgian counterpart in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on the significant contribution of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia to ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.

Furthermore, it was noted that the regular meetings and visits held between the two countries in various formats are a clear indication of the high level of bilateral relations in the defense sphere, along with other areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for military cooperation, the intensification of joint exercises, and other issues of common interest.