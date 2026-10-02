One of the main tasks is to strengthen our military capabilities - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. One of the main tasks is to strengthen our military capabilities, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

Elaborating on why this is necessary, the head of state, who listed Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory, the fact that there is no longer a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other factors, said: “The answer, I think, is quite clear. It is always necessary for every country. Because our people have faced this tragedy.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.