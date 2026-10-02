We play a unifying role to strengthen Islamic solidarity - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Everyone knows well how great our efforts are to strengthen Islamic solidarity, and we play a unifying role here as well, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan’s history, present day, political steps, and capabilities provide the necessary conditions for this.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.