Central Bank of Azerbaijan records 36% growth in FX reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. As of October 1, 2026, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $15.363 billion.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the CBA.

According to the report, the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $62.1 million, or 0.41%, compared to September 1, 2026.

Over the past year, the CBA’s foreign exchange reserves grew by $4.053 billion, or 35.8%.

Thus, as of October 1, 2025, the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves totaled $11.310 billion. As of September 1, 2026, this figure reached $15.301 billion.

Consequently, from the beginning of October last year to the beginning of October this year, the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased by more than $4 billion.

The information also reveals indicators related to the dynamics of the monetary base in Azerbaijan.

In addition, it is noted that as of October 1, 2026, the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at 24.818 billion manat ($14.6 billion).

This figure is 579.1 million manat ($340.7 million), or 2.39%, higher than on September 1, 2026.

At the same time, the country’s monetary base increased by 3.277 billion manat ($1.9 billion), or 15.2%, over the past year.

For comparison, as of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s monetary base stood at 21.541 billion manat ($12.6 billion). As of September 1, 2026, the monetary base stood at 24.239 billion manat ($14.2 billion).

Thus, there was growth in both the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves and the country’s monetary base on both a monthly and annual basis.