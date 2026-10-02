Minimum wage, pensions and social benefits to be increased next year - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The instruction has already been given; next year, the minimum wage, pensions, and social benefits will be increased, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

"We consistently pursue this policy to ensure that the welfare of the Azerbaijani people improves year after year," the head of state emphasized.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.