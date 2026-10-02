Turkmenistan prioritizes AI, digitalization in investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Turkmenistan has identified digital technologies and artificial intelligence as priority areas for investment cooperation, alongside the development of digital management and financial technologies.

The announcement was made by the country's Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astangulov, at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2026, held in Ashgabat yesterday.

“Digital transformation is one of the priority areas of investment cooperation. Based on this, our country is actively working on creating an intelligent analytical system, introducing digital monitoring into production processes, as well as using an automated management system. Cooperation is being encouraged in the areas of digital governance, cybersecurity, telecommunications, financial technologies, electronic services and the introduction of satellite monitoring systems,” Astangulov said.

Turkmenistan is also seeking to attract investment into technologies that can be applied across production, public administration and financial services, he added.

To note, Turkmenistan approved a state program for the development of the digital economy for 2026-2028 in January 2026. The program envisages the development of a national artificial intelligence strategy, the use of AI technologies across industries and the training of specialists in the field.

The program also covers fintech, cloud computing, blockchain and Internet of Things technologies, alongside the expansion of digital public services and electronic commerce.

In May 2026, the United Nations Development Programme said it was supporting Turkmenistan in developing its national AI strategy. A workshop held jointly with the Ministry of Communications focused on the country’s AI ecosystem, digital infrastructure and policy priorities for AI adoption.

Turkmenistan has also been developing a national electronic data exchange system. According to the Ministry of Communications, the X-Road platform is intended to enable secure electronic information exchange between government organizations and replace paper-based processes in areas including healthcare, education and public services.