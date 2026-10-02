Saida Mirziyoyeva meets Donald Trump as US-Uzbekistan ties deepen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Today, Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, met with U.S.President Donald Trump and conveyed warm wishes from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Washington, D.C.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

“It was a great honor to meet with President of the United States Donald Trump and convey to him the best wishes from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” she said in her post.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and the United States continue to expand political and economic engagement. Mirziyoyeva also serves as co-chair of the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council, which was established to strengthen investment and business ties between the two countries.

Recent bilateral cooperation has focused on energy, critical minerals, mining, infrastructure, finance, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies, with both sides pursuing additional investment and joint projects.

The meeting comes amid deepening U.S.-Uzbekistan relations, particularly in trade, investment and strategic economic cooperation. During her recent visit to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, Mirziyoyeva held meetings with U.S. officials and business representatives. She also co-chairs the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council, launched in 2026 to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries. In June, Washington and Tashkent announced an early harvest of trade commitments and agreed to accelerate negotiations toward a Reciprocal Trade and Investment Agreement.