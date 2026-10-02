Kazakhstan’s ambassador presents credentials to Hungary’s president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Anel Bakytbekkyzy, presented her credentials to Hungarian President András Baka, formally commencing her diplomatic mission in Hungary.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation and confirmed their interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership, maintaining active political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in trade, investment, culture, humanitarian affairs and education.

The sides also discussed new mutually beneficial projects and preparations for upcoming bilateral visits at the highest and high levels ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary in 2027.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan-Hungary cooperation in the context of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the Central Asia-EU format. The sides noted the potential for further developing trade, investment and transport links between Central Asia and Europe.

Baka expressed readiness to support the further development of bilateral ties and new areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The ambassador also briefed the Hungarian president on institutional changes being implemented in Kazakhstan in 2026, including the entry into force of the new Constitution, establishment of the Halyk Kenesy and the office of Vice President, as well as the August 23 elections to the Kurultai.

Following the ceremony, Bakytbekkyzy held talks with Hungarian State Secretary for Bilateral Relations Klára Breuer and György Kerekes, Head of the Directorate for Public and International Relations of the Office of the President of Hungary. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation.