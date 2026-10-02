Eni extends fuel discounts for Italy’s agriculture and fishing sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Eni has extended its support measures for Italy’s agricultural and fishing sectors, allowing current Enilive customers to purchase diesel and gasoline for agricultural and fishing activities at a 20% discount, net of VAT, the company said.

The discount takes effect October 2 and will remain available through October 31, with the possibility of an extension through the end of the year depending on market conditions and product availability.

The measure is part of Eni’s broader “Eni for Italy” initiative, which includes a temporary cap on diesel and gasoline prices at participating Enilive service stations and discounted electricity and gas tariffs offered through Eni’s Plenitude unit.

Eni said the latest measure is intended to provide “a further contribution of solidarity” to Italy and to the agricultural and fishing sectors, which it described as strategic sectors of the country’s economy.

On September 25, Eni announced that Enilive would cap the prices of diesel and gasoline at €2.19 and €1.99 per liter, respectively, starting September 28. The prices were approximately €0.17 per liter below average market levels at the time. The cap was initially introduced for 30 days, with the possibility of extending it through the end of 2026 depending on market and supply trends.

Eni said the fuel measure came amid tighter international supplies of refined products and reduced refining capacity in Europe. The company noted that almost 30 refineries had closed across Europe over the previous 15 years, contributing to higher fuel prices. Eni also said it had been absorbing part of the increase in international market prices since March rather than fully passing the higher costs on to recommended prices at its service stations.

The group subsequently announced another measure under “Eni for Italy” through Plenitude. From October 1 to October 24, customers subscribing to the offer can receive a 30% discount on electricity and gas charges compared with Plenitude’s main fixed-price offer, with commodity prices fixed for two years. Eni estimates the discount at around €100 per year for gas and another €100 for electricity, or approximately €200 annually for customers taking both services.

Plenitude said it would also absorb recent increases in procurement costs by keeping commodity prices unchanged for customers who subscribe to the offer within the specified period. The company said further support measures could be considered depending on market developments.