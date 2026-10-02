We must shape our foreign policy so that no one interferes in our internal affairs - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Our ideological space must be free from foreign elements and foreign influences. This is at the same time our foreign policy strategy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

Emphasizing the direction of the country's international strategy, the head of state stressed: "We build our foreign policy, and we must continue to build it in the future, in such a way that no one interferes in our internal affairs. We do not need anyone's help, nor do we need anyone's patronage."

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.