Today, Azerbaijan has become a very serious geopolitical and security factor - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Rich in energy resources, Azerbaijan today has become a very serious geopolitical and security factor, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“Because energy security means the national security of every country, and our role will grow even further,” the head of state added.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.