Kyrgyzstan sees opportunities to expand investment ties with Turkmenistan

Photo: Press Service of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have opportunities to expand economic and investment cooperation, Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov said at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026) in Ashgabat.

According to the National Investment Agency, Sabirov attended the opening ceremony of the forum on October 1. He highlighted prospects for strengthening direct dialogue between government agencies and businesses of the two countries.

"New opportunities are emerging for our countries to develop investment cooperation. Strengthening direct dialogue between government agencies and businesses, implementing joint projects and expanding mutual investments can provide additional momentum to the economic ties between the two countries," he said.

According to Ravshanbek Sabirov, Kyrgyzstan continues to improve its investment legislation and investor support mechanisms, develop public-private partnerships and digital tools for project support.

Promising areas include artificial intelligence, creative industries, renewable energy, infrastructure and transport and logistics projects.

Priority areas of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan also include trade and economic ties, energy, oil and gas supplies, the textile industry, transport and logistics, and tourism.

The expansion of direct business contacts and implementation of joint initiatives create additional opportunities for businesses and contribute to strengthening regional economic ties.