Kyrgyzstan launches first satellite aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attended a ceremony marking the launch of the country’s first national satellite on October 1 during his working visit to the United States.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the launch was carried out from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle operated by SpaceX.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov participated in a ceremony on October 1, as part of his working visit to the United States, marking the launch of the first national satellite of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement said.

The satellite was deployed into orbit as part of a group of spacecraft launched by a single carrier rocket. Its launch was the result of joint efforts between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates. The satellite will be operated from a control center located in Bishkek.

The launch opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan to use space data in various sectors. The information obtained will enable monitoring of agricultural land, glaciers, water bodies, forests and pastures, as well as tracking changes in natural ecosystems.

Satellite data will also be used to identify illegal subsoil use, unauthorized landfills and other sources of pollution, as well as to optimize logistics routes.

Furthermore, satellite technologies will be particularly important for monitoring and early detection of natural hazards. The data obtained will enable more rapid detection of signs of droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows and forest fires, creating additional opportunities for timely response and reducing potential damage.

Going forward, satellite information will be integrated into government digital systems and used to create spatial maps and analytical models. This will enable the use of objective data in government decision-making, investment planning and monitoring the implementation of state programs.

The use of satellite data combined with supercomputing capabilities will provide a foundation for more accurate and efficient management of Kyrgyzstan’s economic and natural resources.