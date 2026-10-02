We have never displayed hypocrisy toward any country - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. We have never displayed duplicity or hypocrisy toward any country, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

“Even though we have repeatedly encountered such attitudes ourselves and continue to face them today,” the head of state noted, adding that “we can never become like them.”

The President also emphasized: “We are people who respect ourselves; we live with dignity, and we conduct our policy with dignity as well. In our example, everyone can see that this is possible.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.