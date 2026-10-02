Kazakhstan plans data embassy regime to attract global tech giants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan is working on a data embassy regime that would allow hyperscalers and major technology companies to operate in the country under a separate international legal framework, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

“The government is currently working on a data embassy regime, which would allow hyperscalers and major technology companies to come to Kazakhstan and operate under a separate international legal framework. I think this is an important part of the overall proposition,” he said.

Madiyev added that the government had worked with Kazakhtelecom to develop a model designed to minimize bureaucracy and regulatory barriers.

"This means that we can provide rapid access to land and energy at competitive prices, and structure the process in a way that minimizes regulatory hurdles and allows projects to be executed quickly," he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan began negotiations on its latest project with NVIDIA and Firebird in spring 2026.

"Just this spring, we started negotiations on our most recent project with NVIDIA and Firebird. Now, we are already under contractual obligations and have started construction of the site, with the facility expected to launch in the third quarter of next year," Madiyev said.

On June 15, 2026, the Government of Kazakhstan and technology companies Firebird and NVIDIA have signed a package of agreements in the field of artificial intelligence worth $10 billion.

In particular, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Firebird, setting out a framework for developing the AI ecosystem and establishing Firebird Labs Kazakhstan on the basis of Alem.ai.

KT-Telecom LLP and Firebird signed a Binding Term Sheet, defining the technical and organizational parameters of joint work within the Data Center Valley project in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar.

The agreements reached create a basis for the further implementation of the Data Center Valley project, which provides for the creation of a modern technological infrastructure for the deployment of AI, cloud technologies, and next-generation digital services.