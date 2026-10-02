Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss expanding investment cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov, discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation and direct business contacts during a meeting in Ashgabat.

According to the National Investment Agency, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026.

"The sides discussed Kyrgyz-Turkmen economic cooperation, as well as opportunities to expand direct business contacts and implement joint initiatives," the statement said.

The sides considered energy, oil and gas supplies, the development of transport and logistics links, and investment attraction among promising areas of cooperation.

Ravshanbek Sabirov noted significant potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and stressed the importance of direct dialogue between government agencies and business representatives of the two countries.

"Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have significant potential to expand cooperation in the investment sector. It is important for us to strengthen direct dialogue between government agencies and business communities, create favorable conditions for joint projects and facilitate the establishment of new business contacts. I am confident that consistent efforts in this direction will help expand mutual investments and open up new opportunities for businesses in both countries," Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Mammetguly Astanagulov expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in further developing economic ties with Kyrgyzstan and expanding contacts between government agencies and businesses.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue their working dialogue and promote practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.