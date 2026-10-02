Kazakhstan, Denmark discuss cooperation in transport, AI, critical minerals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, agriculture and water security, according to the presidential press service.

Rasmussen arrived in Astana on an official visit.

During the meeting, the sides noted positive dynamics in trade, economic and investment ties, while Tokayev said significant untapped potential remains for expanding cooperation.

“We consider Denmark an authoritative and influential European country and a reliable partner. I am convinced that our relations have enormous potential, which needs to be unlocked provided that both sides work actively and purposefully in this direction,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president also welcomed the launch of Carlsberg’s flagship investment project in Almaty Region, noting its contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s food industry.

Rasmussen congratulated Kazakhstan on the upcoming 35th anniversary of independence and noted the country’s achievements over the years.

“Kazakhstan is the leading economy in Central Asia. Danish companies are already widely represented here, and interest in further expanding ties is growing,” Rasmussen said.

The Danish foreign minister also confirmed Denmark’s interest in further strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.