Uzbekistan, U.S. hold first transport and logistics forum in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Uzbekistan and the U.S. brought together more than 65 transport and logistics industry representatives at the first Transport and Logistics Forum in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, to discuss business opportunities, operational risk management, and the expansion of logistics services.

This was reflected in the statement by IT Park Uzbekistan, following the forum held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Washington with the participation of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, IT Park Uzbekistan and the Uzbek Embassy in the United States.

The event brought together representatives of transport and logistics companies, businesses, government agencies, and law enforcement bodies. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in transportation and logistics, strengthening business security and developing mechanisms to manage operational risks.

A major focus was placed on opportunities for international transport and logistics companies to establish or expand operations in Uzbekistan. Participants reviewed government support mechanisms, the country’s growing talent pool, and opportunities to develop business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Uzbek companies are already providing services to US transportation and logistics businesses, including dispatching, accounting, fleet management and recruitment. More than 550 IT Park Uzbekistan members currently work with the US market, according to the organizers.

“The forum provides a direct platform for companies from Uzbekistan and the United States to identify practical opportunities for cooperation and expand service operations supporting the US transport and logistics market,” the statement said.

Business security was another key topic, with participants discussing fraud prevention, business protection, incident response, and cooperation between companies, government institutions, and law enforcement agencies. The discussions focused on sharing practical experience and identifying tools to reduce operational risks for companies operating in the US market.

Participants were also introduced to Uzbekistan’s Zero Risk program, which is designed to support international companies establishing or expanding operations in the country. The program assists with office infrastructure and equipment, recruitment and training, as well as partial reimbursement of payroll costs.

The forum highlighted Uzbekistan’s growing ambitions to develop its BPO and logistics services sectors and connect local companies and talent with international markets. For US transport and logistics companies, the initiative offers opportunities to use Uzbekistan-based teams for back-office, administrative and operational functions while expanding bilateral business ties.

The first Uzbekistan–US Transport and Logistics Forum created a platform for direct engagement between industry representatives from both countries and identified potential areas for further cooperation in logistics, business services and operational support.