Tech women empowerment: Bir launches training for “Ctrl is hers” winners

Intensive training has begun for 66 participants in the “Ctrl is hers” program, an initiative launched by the Bir ecosystem to help women develop their tech skills and unlock career opportunities in the industry.

The program received 1,012 applications in a short timeframe. In the initial phase of the multi-stage selection process, 652 candidates advanced to the technical testing stage. Based on those results, 103 candidates were invited for interviews, with 66 women ultimately selected to join the program.

Moving forward, these participants will undergo intensive training in fields such as Cybersecurity, Frontend Development, Data Science, IT Operations and Technical Support, Backend Development, Mobile Application Development, UX/UI Design, IT Business Analysis, Quality Assurance and Testing, IT Management, and DevOps and Cloud Technologies.

As part of the initiative, participants met with the executive leadership and tech experts of the Bir ecosystem. The meeting was attended by Farid Huseynov, Head of the Bir ecosystem; Jalal Orujov, Head of the Payments Business; and Aygun Musayeva, Director of Organizational Development and HR Technologies. During the session, the experts shared their professional insights and offered practical advice on building a successful career in tech.

Sharing his vision for the project, Farid Huseynov stated: “The rapid evolution of technology not only creates new possibilities but also drives the demand for the talent and skills needed to harness them. For us, ‘Ctrl is hers’ is vital for building an environment where women can realize their full potential in the tech sector. We want you to not only gain knowledge but also see firsthand how technology is applied in real business scenarios, connect with seasoned professionals, and continue your career journeys with greater confidence and strength. I believe this program will support these women’s personal growth while also boosting the number of highly skilled tech professionals in the labor market.”

The training goes beyond theoretical learning. Participants interact directly with specialists across various tech divisions within the Bir ecosystem, experience a real corporate work environment, and get the chance to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice.

Upon completion of the training, the participants' progress will be evaluated. Based on their final results, the women will be offered internships and further career opportunities within the Bir ecosystem.

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments, and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, the Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and the m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with the Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For additional information, please visit: bir.az/