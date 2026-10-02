EU outlines green energy as its future investment area in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Solar and wind energy could become major areas of the European Union's future investment cooperation with Turkmenistan, EU Ambassador Luc Devigne said at the TIF 2026.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government, citing the ambassador's remark at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026, held in Ashgabat yesterday.

According to the statement, in the course of the forum, Devigne stated that the country’s substantial energy resources create broad opportunities for partnership, while renewable energy has significant potential for future development.

“It was noted that "green" energy - solar and wind power - will have enormous potential in the future, and the challenge is to turn this potential into reality,” the report said, citing the ambassador.

Meanwhile, energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union has been developing through a dedicated dialogue covering renewable energy, energy efficiency and methane emissions. The sides have been working under a 2008 Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation, which provides a framework for exchanging information on energy policies, discussing transit-route diversification and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency. The EU and Turkmenistan also maintain a joint working group on energy.

A key platform for this work is the “EU for a Green Turkmenistan” project, implemented with EU and German support for 2024-2029. The project focuses on climate policy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and methane-emission reduction, while supporting the introduction of international and EU practices. In January 2026, an additional €2 million in EU funding was mobilized for the project.